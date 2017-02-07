Redskins Have Terrible Super Bowl Odds for 2017 Season

WASHINGTON — Facing an offseason of questions about the future of the franchise, and in which direction they intend to build long term, the Redskins aren’t getting much love from Vegas.

At present time, no one knows who Washington’s starting quarterback or wide receivers will be. Perhaps that’s why Bovada places the Redskins’ chances of winning next year’s Super Bowl at 66-1, the worst odds in the NFC East, followed by the Eagles at 50-1.

The Cowboys fared the best, coming in at 7.5-1 (+750), followed by the Giants, who come in at 25-1.

For point of reference, Washington — coming off a division championship in 2015 — got 40-1 odds to win Super Bowl LI.

The Redskins, despite getting lumped in with the Bills, Jaguars and Chargers, don’t have the worst odds. That distinction goes to the Jets, Bears, Browns and 49ers at 100-1.

The Patriots are favored to repeat as champions, getting 4-1 odds.

Cowboys-Patriots, anyone?

