Nationals acquire LHP Enny Romero from Rays

February 7, 2017 5:57 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Enny Romero, Jeffrey Rosa, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have acquired left-handed relief pitcher Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jeffrey Rosa, the club announced Tuesday.

Romero, 26, appeared in 52 games (45.2 IP) with 50 strikeouts (9.9 SO/9) and a 5.91 ERA in his first full Major League season in 2016. His average velocity of 96.1 MPH ranked ninth among American League relievers who threw at least 40 innings, and 16th in the Major Leagues.

Rosa, 21, has spent two seasons in the Nationals organization since signing as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in May 2015, and finished his first Gulf Coast League season 0-4 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 starts.

Romero’s acquisition brings the Nationals’ 40-man roster to 39 players.

