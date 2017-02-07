Hoyas Players Help Motorists After Team Bus Involved in Accident

Georgetown’s men’s basketball team was involved in a crash on Monday while traveling to Pennsylvania to play Villanova.

Team spokesman Mex Carey said in an email that the traffic accident occurred on I-95 North outside of Baltimore. He says there were no major injuries to any members of the team.

Carey says players got off the bus to assist people in the other car involved in the accident.

#Hoyas assisting motorist yesterday after accident involving team bus on way to Villanova. No serious injury reported pic.twitter.com/pkccRezKl3 — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) February 7, 2017

According to the school, the bus company provided another bus for the Hoyas to continue their trip.

Georgetown plays at No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday night.

