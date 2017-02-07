D.C. Makes U.S. News’ Top 5 Best Places to Live

February 7, 2017 12:48 PM

When it comes to rankings, Washington, D.C., is movin’ on up.

First, Zagat named D.C. the hottest food city. Now, U.S. News and World Report has ranked D.C. the fourth best place to live in the country.

Every year, the publication ranks the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and general quality of life.

The District moved up four spots from 2016. U.S. News highlights the city’s cleanliness, parks, public transit system, restaurants, museums, entertainment venues and other cultural sites.

The No. 1 spot went to Austin, followed by Denver and San Jose. After D.C., Fayetteville, Arkansas, closes out the top five.

Thousands across the U.S. are surveyed for U.S. News’ list, and data from the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics also comes into play.

See the top ten list below, and read the full story here.

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Denver, CO
  3. San Jose, CA
  4. Washington, DC
  5. Fayetteville, AR
  6. Seattle, WA
  7. Raleigh & Durham, NC
  8. Boston, MA
  9. Des Moines, IA
  10. Salt Lake City, UT

