Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary, Pence Breaks Tie

February 7, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: betsy devos

The Senate has confirmed Betsy DeVos as Donald Trump’s secretary of education, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

Lawmakers were split right down the middle to confirm DeVos, which forced Pence to step in.

This was the first time a vice president has had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination, according to the Senate historian.

Democrats pushed hard against DeVos, citing her lack of public school experience and her involvement with charter schools.

Two Republicans voted against DeVos; Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Read more on the confirmation vote here.

