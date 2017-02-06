WATCH: T.J. Oshie Owes Kings New Water Bottle

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals left little to chance on Sunday, piling on the L.A. Kings to the tune of 5-0.

It was the fourth goal of the afternoon, off the stick of T.J. Oshie, that likely added insult to injury.

It was a sharp one-timer from Oshie that found the top of the net and likely destroyed a perfectly good water bottle in the process:

Start with slap shots and then pop bottles. pic.twitter.com/7PYdpxkNc9 — NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2017

In slow motion, it’s easier to see the sharp shot zing into the bottom of the bottle, causing the top to explode off the bottle and land alongside the boards several feet away.

The goal was Oshie’s 35th point and 20th goal in 44 games this season, tying him for 18th in the NHL.

Oshie is particularly strong shooting high on goal, which occasionally leads to dramatic waterworks, as seen on this play. Given the outcome of the play and the game, it seems unlikely that Oshie regrets the collateral damage to the water bottle.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.