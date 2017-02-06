Thousands of D.C.-area Cable Customers Missed the Super Bowl

WASHINGTON — Imagine settling into your living room to watch the Super Bowl, the biggest sporting event of the year. You have a bag of chips by your side, turn on the television, and get nothing.

That was the experience of thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers in the D.C. area Sunday night who tuned into Fox only to learn their cable was out.

One could imagine how that might be frustrating, especially considering the game’s result, with the New England Patriots mounting the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons to win their fifth championship.

Wouldn't know @XFINITY service was out in Alexandria starting at 5:30p and hasn't returned. Sounded like it was… https://t.co/0s40vjn1nU — Trey (@treyrokk) February 6, 2017

@XFINITY has no idea when service will return to parts of #AlexandriaVA need more choices for service providers @AlexandriaVAGov — Trey (@treyrokk) February 6, 2017

According to DownDetector.com, Comcast received 1,723 reports of cable outages in the D.C. area between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., a window which covers the duration of the Super Bowl.

One Sports Junkies listener, Brian in Alexandria, called into 106.7 The Fan Monday morning to detail his cable experience. With his wife working and an infant at home, Brian had to go to particularly extreme lengths in order to watch the game.

“About 45 minutes before the game started my screen froze, so I did the basic thing that you do, restart the box to get the thing back up,” Brian said. “And, so, it didn’t work and I called my provider, and sure enough, they told me that the cable wouldn’t be back on until about 10:30 and I pretty much lost it on them. I told them that I wanted all my fees waived for the rest of the year. I was just losing it.”

“My wife is working — we have an infant — so I couldn’t go to a bar,” he said.

“So I basically just scooped up my baby and I drove down to Southern Maryland to go to my parents’ house who have nubbs non-HD TV.”

“Oh my God,” said one Junkies host, Jason Bishop.

“By the way, does that mean you had no internet, too?” Eric Bickel, another host, asked.

“No internet. Because if I had internet, then I could have just streamed it on my phone,” Brian said. “The internet and my cable provider are the same thing.”

According to DownDetector.com, Comcast received 1,723 reports of cable outages in the D.C. area between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., a window which covers the duration of the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl ended around 10:30 p.m. By the time Brian returned home, around midnight, he was still without cable service, he says.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.