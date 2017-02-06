Super Bowl Ratings Down For 2nd Straight Year

WASHINGTON — Sunday brought one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history, with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots coming back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and the first time the game went to overtime. With just more than two minutes left in the third quarter, the Patriots trailed by 25 points. A short Stephen Gostowski field goal made it 28-12 with less than 10 minutes left in the game, then the Falcons failed to orchestrate any offense or get any stops, and the Patriots scored two touchdowns with two-point conversions to send the contest to overtime.

Having won the overtime coin toss, the Patriots marched down the field and scored a two-yard touchdown on a James White run to clinch the win.

It’s hard to imagine a more incredible turn of events, but it wasn’t enough to boost the NFL’s ratings, per several reports.

Super Bowl overnight rating: 48.8, down slightly from last year. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 6, 2017

Fox' 48.8 overnight rating for Super Bowl LI is down slightly from the previous two years. Broncos-Panthers got 49.0. Pats-Seahawks got 49.7 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) February 6, 2017

50.0 overnight rating for the SB halftime with Lady Gaga. If it holds up in final ratings, will be 4th straight year halftime outrates game. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 6, 2017

So that’s the second year in a row the Super Bowl ratings have been down from the previous season’s Super Bowl, and the fourth straight year the halftime show has gotten better ratings than the game itself. The ratings are still huge, of course, but when perhaps the best NFL championship ever gets worse ratings than last year’s Super Bowl in which the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers by a score of 24-10.

