Redskins to Change Official Uniform Color (Slightly)

WASHINGTON — The Redskins are reportedly changing their official uniform color in a slight way.
Per Uni-Watch, via Chad Ryan, the Redskins have filed paperwork to change their jersey and helmet color to a slightly darker hue. If the paperwork is confirmed, which it should be, the burgundy will noticeably darker than it is currently, which should contrast with the gold more pointedly.
Stay tuned to see if this actually ends up happening, as the Redskins have not made any official mention of it.
