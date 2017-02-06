WATCH: Kirk Cousins Shoves Official at Charity Football Game

WASHINGTON — Kirk Cousins has a fairly lengthy history of being a competitive guy on the field.
See his famous “You Like That?” moment for reference. And also see his “How You Like Me Now” moment for additional reference.
This one is a little different.
The video, courtesy of Deadspin, shows the Redskins quarterback getting a little too heated with the volunteer official at a charity flag football game.
A later update is allegedly from the official Cousins shoved, in which he says:
“I’m the official that Cousins shoved. He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though… everyone else gets to see how he is”
Take this all for what it is.
I would expect anyone considered to be a “franchise QB” to have much better judgment and poise, and not to abuse others who volunteer their time to help a charity.