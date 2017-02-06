‘A Complete Collapse’: The Junks Take on the Super Bowl

WASHINGTON — One of the most incredible Super Bowls ever has come and gone, with the New England Patriots completing the biggest comeback in the history of the game for the fifth ring in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.
It was, by every definition, epic.
The Atlanta Falcons, and their fans, likely didn’t get much sleep Sunday night, nor did The Sports Junkies, who were up bright and early Monday morning to break down the unbelievable comeback.
Their opening thoughts on the game are below, and additional footage is available in the video above.
