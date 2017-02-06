‘A Complete Collapse’: The Junks Take on the Super Bowl

February 6, 2017 8:25 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: super bowl, The Sports Junkies

WASHINGTON — One of the most incredible Super Bowls ever has come and gone, with the New England Patriots completing the biggest comeback in the history of the game for the fifth ring in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

It was, by every definition, epic.

The Atlanta Falcons, and their fans, likely didn’t get much sleep Sunday night, nor did The Sports Junkies, who were up bright and early Monday morning to break down the unbelievable comeback.

Their opening thoughts on the game are below, and additional footage is available in the video above.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia