DeSean Jackson Curiously Missing From Redskins Insta Post

WASHINGTON — The Redskins put out a seemingly harmless picture on Instagram in the wake of Super Bowl LI showing they’re already looking forward to the 2017 NFL season.

2017 season begins now. We are all 0-0. #HTTR A photo posted by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

It’s just a casual picture featuring some of the team’s best players: Josh Norman, Trent Williams, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed and Ryan Kerrigan.

The problem was that is wasn’t actually harmless. Apparently the omission of a certain star receiver didn’t sit well with, well, that star receiver. Here is DeSean Jackson’s response to the five-player picture, per several observant social media users.

Free agent WR DeSean Jackson not thrilled with the Redskins latest instagram pic.twitter.com/OvbHoiX6BC — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) February 6, 2017

DeSean Jackson and Trent Williams called the Redskins out – rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/CQqsPqmxTB — Laura Roman (@LauraRom95) February 6, 2017

Jackson, a pending free agent, isn’t thrilled about being left off the team’s Instagram picture. Williams, who is pictured, is also not thrilled about that.

Perhaps this is a sign of things to come and Jackson is on his way out of town. Or perhaps the Redskins’ social media person simply had to pick five players to use and Jackson didn’t make the cut, which would make perfect sense. After all, if Jackson is added to the picture, then either one player has to be removed, or six players are used in the picture. If six players are used, does another player — maybe Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder or Chris Baker — feel left out?

Regardless, it’s a thing that happened. Whether it means anything is anybody’s guess.

In mostly unrelated news, here’s Jackson riding a horse.

Shoutout to my boy that took care of me today Anguilla Horses 💯💯 Good man brotha !! Blessings A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:13am PST

And here’s him riding a horse in the water.

1 to live .. Live it Up !! A photo posted by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Happy (now official) offseason!

