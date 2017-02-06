Charles Barkley & Shaq Agree: John Wall is East’s Best Point Guard

February 6, 2017 9:32 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: charles barkley, John Wall, Shaquille O'Neal, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal reached an accord ahead of Monday’s game between the Wizards and Cavaliers: John Wall is the best point guard in the Eastern Conference.

Those were Barkley’s precise words — “John Wall is the best point guard in the Eastern Conference” — when comparing the Wizards guard to his Cleveland counterpart, Kyrie Irving, during the “NBA on TNT” broadcast.

Ernie Johnson noted that Wall is 18th in scoring (tied with Kyle Lowry for 17th, 23 PPG), and second in assists (10.4) and steals (2.21) per game.

O’Neal, moments later, agreed with Barkley.

“It’s a big game,” he said, previewing the matchup. “When you play against the champs, Ernie, you always want to bring your best. They’re going to be playing way above their heads.”

“But John Wall had slipped a little bit,” he said. “Last year we said him and Bradley Beal were the second [best] backcourt. He got injured, came in out of shape — as he alluded to when he was here on the show — but now he’s back in shape, he’s playing excellent ball.”

“He’s gonna be coming out ready to play hard and show people that, hey, you talk about LeBron, you talk about Kyrie, but you can’t forget Mr. John Wall,” Shaq continued. “He’s definitely in the conversation and I probably have to agree with Chuck on him being the best point guard in the East.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia