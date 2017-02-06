Best Lingerie Boutiques In Washington DC For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Laura Catherine Hermoza Adorning yourself in lingerie is one way to feel beautiful, and who doesn’t want to feel beautiful? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lingerie makes the perfect feel-good gift. Whether you’re buying a gift for someone else or looking for something sassy for your own delight, you’ll find plenty of local boutiques around D.C. to choose from. Here are just a couple of venues to check out.

Le Bustiere Boutique

1744 Columbia Road, N.W., Suite 2

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 745-8080

www.lebustiere.com 1744 Columbia Road, N.W., Suite 2Washington, DC 20009(202) 745-8080 This European-inspired boutique offers many fresh finds and specialty brands you won’t find anywhere else in D.C. From flirty Parisian pleasantries to more conservative comforts, you can customize your own unique style with personal in-store fittings and consultations. In addition to offering a large number of intimate selections, the boutique also carries swimwear, hosiery, corsets and other essentials, as well as comfortable loungewear. If you’re a man looking for the perfect gift, rest assured helpful representatives will assist you (just be sure to know her size and preferences). When in doubt, a gift certificate to Le Bustiere makes the perfect gift, giving her the freedom to choose her own specific items.

Coup De Foudre Lingerie

1008 E. St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20004

(202) 393-0878

www.coupdefoudrelingerie.com 1008 E. St., N.W.Washington, DC 20004(202) 393-0878 Coupe De Foudre has been on the D.C. scene since 2004. Specializing in high-end European bras for any occasion, here you’ll find all different shapes and styles to suit any size (even those hard to find sizes). Book a complimentary custom fitting with the warm and welcoming staff and find the best undergarments to fit your unique needs. In addition to bras and undergarments, the boutique also offers a wide selection of other lingerie accessories, hosiery, shapewear and more.

Sylene Intimate Apparel

4407 S. Park Ave.

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

(301) 654-4200

www.sylenedc.com 4407 S. Park Ave.Chevy Chase, MD 20815(301) 654-4200 If you want to give a gift of lingerie from a notable top designer, head to Sylene Intimate Apparel. With more than 40 years of business, you know you can trust this woman-owned boutique for just about anything in the way of bras and intimate wear. They also carry a wide selection of swimwear, sleepwear, assorted apparel and even specialty items like nursing bras and maternity wear. Additional gift ideas include candles, pillows, diffusers, soaps and gift certificates, of course. Related: Best Lingerie Stores In Washington, D.C.

Bloomers

924 King St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

(571) 312-0852

www.shopbloomers.com 924 King St.Alexandria, VA 22314(571) 312-0852 If you’re looking for something more in the way of comfortable sleepwear, underwear and undergarments, you may want to consider Bloomers. This Alexandria-based boutique focuses on the practical yet pretty without going over the top with overindulgent high-end fancy lingerie. Stop in for guidance on finding the perfect bra with custom fittings and advice from the knowledgeable staff. Browse the many other various offerings here as well, including hosiery, slips, shapewear and much more. For men looking to provide the basic solution to undergarment gift giving, rest assured that Bloomers is the place to head to.