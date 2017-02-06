Best Lingerie Boutiques In Washington DC For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Adorning yourself in lingerie is one way to feel beautiful, and who doesn’t want to feel beautiful? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lingerie makes the perfect feel-good gift. Whether you’re buying a gift for someone else or looking for something sassy for your own delight, you’ll find plenty of local boutiques around D.C. to choose from. Here are just a couple of venues to check out.
1744 Columbia Road, N.W., Suite 2
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 745-8080
www.lebustiere.com
This European-inspired boutique offers many fresh finds and specialty brands you won’t find anywhere else in D.C. From flirty Parisian pleasantries to more conservative comforts, you can customize your own unique style with personal in-store fittings and consultations. In addition to offering a large number of intimate selections, the boutique also carries swimwear, hosiery, corsets and other essentials, as well as comfortable loungewear. If you’re a man looking for the perfect gift, rest assured helpful representatives will assist you (just be sure to know her size and preferences). When in doubt, a gift certificate to Le Bustiere makes the perfect gift, giving her the freedom to choose her own specific items.
1008 E. St., N.W.
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 393-0878
www.coupdefoudrelingerie.com
Coupe De Foudre has been on the D.C. scene since 2004. Specializing in high-end European bras for any occasion, here you’ll find all different shapes and styles to suit any size (even those hard to find sizes). Book a complimentary custom fitting with the warm and welcoming staff and find the best undergarments to fit your unique needs. In addition to bras and undergarments, the boutique also offers a wide selection of other lingerie accessories, hosiery, shapewear and more.
4407 S. Park Ave.
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 654-4200
www.sylenedc.com
If you want to give a gift of lingerie from a notable top designer, head to Sylene Intimate Apparel. With more than 40 years of business, you know you can trust this woman-owned boutique for just about anything in the way of bras and intimate wear. They also carry a wide selection of swimwear, sleepwear, assorted apparel and even specialty items like nursing bras and maternity wear. Additional gift ideas include candles, pillows, diffusers, soaps and gift certificates, of course.
924 King St.
Alexandria, VA 22314
(571) 312-0852
www.shopbloomers.com
If you’re looking for something more in the way of comfortable sleepwear, underwear and undergarments, you may want to consider Bloomers. This Alexandria-based boutique focuses on the practical yet pretty without going over the top with overindulgent high-end fancy lingerie. Stop in for guidance on finding the perfect bra with custom fittings and advice from the knowledgeable staff. Browse the many other various offerings here as well, including hosiery, slips, shapewear and much more. For men looking to provide the basic solution to undergarment gift giving, rest assured that Bloomers is the place to head to.
306 Maple Ave. W.
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 255-3300
www.trousseaultd.com
Though its origins come from the French word “trousse,” meaning a small bundle, the more popular use of the word “trousseau” has become synonymous with being a woman’s own personal collection of linens, lingerie and other accessories. And that is just what you will find at Trousseau—a stellar collection of the finest lingerie, bras and other undergarments or shapewear essentials. Whether you come seeking something for an inner accent for a special or formal occasion, or something comfortable for everyday casual or business attire, you’re sure to find just what you’re looking for among the many store offerings. Stop in for a personal bra fitting with the expert staff (no appointment necessary) or browse the diverse selection of inner and outerwear, including casualwear and sleepwear too. In addition, you will find many unique gifting accessories here as well, including candles, perfumes, body lotions, chocolates and more.