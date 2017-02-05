Top Plays From First Half Of Super Bowl LI

Ryan Mayer

Super Bowl LI in Houston pitted two impressive offenses against each other with the Falcons bringing the highest scoring offense in the league into the game. However, in the early part of the game it was the defenses that were on display, putting together stops and showing out on the big stage closing out the first quarter with no score. The first big highlight play of the game came a few plays into the second quarter once again from the defense as Falcons rookie Deion Jones ripped the ball away from Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

Blount on the carry.

Blount with the FUMBLE. This @AtlantaFalcons D came to play! #SB51 https://t.co/EbZRVrlf2E — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

Five plays and 71 yards later, Devonta Freeman put the Falcons on the board first.

On the Falcons next drive, Matt Ryan showed off the precision that made him the NFL MVP with a 19-yard strike to rookie tight end Austin Hooper.

The Falcons defense, not to be outdone by their offensive counterparts, made sure to put another highlight on their reel with corner Robert Alford picking off Brady and returning it 82 yards for a score.

Judging from this post so far you may think that there weren’t any highlights for the Patriots. Well, you’d be right. Very little went right for Brady, Belichick and company in the first half and they will have to make the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history in order to win their fifth title.