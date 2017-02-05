Redskins’ Joe Jacoby Snubbed for Hall of Fame, Again

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins offensive tackle Joe Jacoby owns his place in Redskins’ lore, but at least for another year, will not be immortalized in Canton.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Saturday night, and Jacoby, a 19-time candidate and finalist for the second consecutive year, was on the outside looking in. He joined by other snubbed candidates Terrell Owens, Isaac Bruce, Alan Faneca, Brian Dawkins, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Tony Boselli.

Joe Gibbs, Jacoby’s long-time coach in Washington, was candid in his disappointment.

“Joe is a class act and was one of the top performers in the NFL over the course of his career,” Gibbs said, according to The Washington Post. “He should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it’s frustrating that it won’t happen again this year. Hopefully, we can get this right next year and give Joe the honor he so clearly deserves.”

Jacoby played left tackle on four Super Bowl teams, including three winners. He was the lead blocker for John Riggins on the winning touchdown in Super Bowl XVII.

Jacoby led 15 minutes of perfection that scored 35 points in Super Bowl XXII. He was there for the last grasp of greatness this franchise has known when beating Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI. The four-time Pro Bowler made the 1980s All-Decade team alongside Grimm and should now be alongside the latter in Canton.

In his 13 seasons in D.C., the Redskins made the postseason eight times, going all the way three times. One possible explanation for why Jacoby has struggled to gain the recognition he deserves is because of the Hogs. Despite being one of the most dominant offensive line units of all time, Jacoby lacked the individual identity in a crowd of personalities.

Here’s a reaction from former teammate Brian Mitchell, other members of the media, and even MLB insider Buster Olney:

HOF Class of 2017. Some one is obviously missing!! What are these guys looking for? Jake should have made it!! pic.twitter.com/Fl5HTlqlPt — Brian Mitchell (@BMitchLiveCSN) February 5, 2017

No doubt Joe Jacoby Has EARNED the right to be in HOF https://t.co/rCqWbjMUbQ — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) February 6, 2017

Joe Jacoby should be in the @ProFootballHOF. — chad dukes (@chaddukes) February 5, 2017

Joe Jacoby has been passed over 19 times for the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/vn578Fbjjb — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 5, 2017

