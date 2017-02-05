President Donald Trump Tweets Congratulations to Patriots

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and New England Patriots team owner Bob Kraft are all stated friends of Donald Trump the citizen, and were linked as supporters of his presidential campaign.
It should be no surprise that President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to the New England Patriots after their Super Bowl LI victory:
Not only was this the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, it was also the largest margin of victory for any Patriots’ Super Bowl victory. It is the fifth Super Bowl victory for Brady, Belichick and Kraft, an NFL first for a coach or quarterback.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.