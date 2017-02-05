Eleven Former Redskins Lose in Super Bowl LI

WASHINGTON — For the middle 30 minutes of Sunday’s Super Bowl, it seemed like the Atlanta Falcons were destined for victory.

It took the largest comeback in Super Bowl history (25 points), the Super Bowl’s first overtime period, and uncharted territory for a quarterback and head coach (five victories) to get the job done.

The Atlanta Falcons, who relied so heavily on former coaches and players from the Washington Redskins, were left holding the pieces of a championship that might have been. Here is every member of the Falcons who used to call D.C. home:

Coaching Staff:

Kyle Shanahan, Offensive Coordinator

Raheem Morris, Asst. Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach

Bobby Turner, Running Backs Coach

Chris Morgan, Offensive Line Coach

Matt LaFleur, Quarterbacks Coach

Mike McDaniel, Offensive Assistant

Players:

Chris Chester, Offensive Guard

Tom Compton, Offensive Tackle

Aldrick Robinson, Wide Receiver

Nick Williams, Wide Receiver

Dashon Goldson, Safety

With the 2016 NFL season officially in the books, look for a quick announcement from the San Francisco 49ers that Shanahan has been hired as the new head coach, stealing away the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year. With that move, expect a number of these players and coaches to split for the West Coast to join his staff.

It’s impossible to know what the future holds, but it’s hard to believe that the Falcons will get better this offseason. Now begins the rebuilding process that the Redskins began when many of these coaches left in 2014.

