Uber Buying Plane Tickets for Stranded Drivers

WASHINGTON — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”

1/ We have a team of in-house attorneys who’ve been working night & day to get U.S. resident drivers & stranded families back into country https://t.co/c7xm11fTJM — travis kalanick (@travisk) February 4, 2017

2/ I just chatted with our head of litigation Angela, who’s buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!! #homecoming #fingerscrossed — travis kalanick (@travisk) February 4, 2017

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order Friday night.

State Department Reissues Canceled Visas

It’s not clear whether the ruling means that people from the affected countries will immediately start flying to the United States.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers Thursday.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)