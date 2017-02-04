Here’s a Picture of Joe Theismann and Migos

February 4, 2017 9:49 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Joe Theismann, Migos

WASHINGTON — Here’s a picture of Joe Theismann and Migos.

Joe Theismann is a former NFL quarterback and current commentator.

Migos is a hip hop group from Georgia.

It is unclear if either party knows who the other is, but the members of Migos are well-known sports fans, and if Theismann is a hip hop fan, it is not a well-known fact. (Just to be sure, I googled “Joe Theismann hip hop.” The results were limited.)

It is therefore more likely that Migos knows who Theismann is than Theismann knows who Migos is.

Further supporting Migos’ case, here is a picture of the trio with former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia