Redskins-Rams Should Be Fun to Watch in 2017

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are still two-and-a-half months away from knowing when they will play the Los Angeles Rams, but when they do, it should be fun to watch.

This is a non-divisional opponent that the Redskins have faced seven times in the regular season dating back to 2006, yielding such results as the Rams’ 24-0 domination (2014), and the effective end of Billy Cundiff’s career (2012).

Thanks to the draft trade that delivered Robert Griffin III to Washington, the two franchises are intertwined for the foreseeable future. Former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher made that clear when he sent each of the players acquired with Redskins’ draft picks out for the coin toss in 2014.

When the Rams’ hired Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as head coach, it just started a new chapter to the rivalry. Redskins team president Bruce Allen reflected on McVay during a chat with Grant and Danny on 106.7 The Fan.

“He’s a hard-working, talented, bright coach and you saw that,” Allen said. “Even when he was our quality control coach in Tampa you could sense that in him, and he wanted to be a student of the game.

“He was raised in the game. His grandfather was a really successful general manager and a successful head coach for a little while in the league.

“But I’m happy for him and I hope we beat their ass.”

Circle that date when the league schedule is announced in April.

