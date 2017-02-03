Maryland Man Struck, Killed by Trash Truck in School Parking Lot

February 3, 2017 3:28 PM
SILVER SPRING, Md.— Police say a garbage truck fatally struck a pedestrian who was using a walker in a school parking lot.

Montgomery County police said in a news release that 66-year-old Collins Ellison died Wednesday night after a truck hit him while the vehicle was backing up in the parking lot of Cresthaven Elementary School in Silver Spring.

Ellison, who lived near the school, died at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck, 48-year-old Vincent Carruth, of Columbia, Maryland, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not said whether any charges will be filed.

