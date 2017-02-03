Kirk Cousins Says Contract Negotiations Have Been Sparse

WASHINGTON — Kirk Cousins says there haven’t been a lot of contract discussions between the Redskins and his agent.

Speaking to Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier in Houston, Cousins was asked to clarify that negotiations were permitted the moment the Redskins’ season ended.

“Yeah, that’s my understanding,” Cousins said. “Right after the season ended they could call, yeah.”

“But if it’s your understanding,” Paulsen said, “I don’t get the sense there’s a lot of conversations happening right now.”

“No, I think my agent talked to them at the Senior Bowl maybe, or one of the different events going on right now,” Cousins said. “But no, there really hasn’t been a whole lot.”

“So I’m missing something here, because there’s about 9,000-plus passing yards and a lot of production,” Paulsen said. “We’re in an unprecedented water at this point we’re swimming in; guys don’t do what you did for two years and not get re-signed. But I would just think that right after the season ended, it would be the first thing to get done and let’s move along.”

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Cousins said.

Asked if he takes the lack of discussion personally, Cousins said, “No, I think you can have a different timeline, then say, ‘Alright, the franchise tag is March 1.’ As I said at the press conference at the end of the season, they hold the cards.”

“If they tag me, they’re not in a hurry,” he said. “They then have until July 15 after that, so their timeline may be much, much longer and much more patient, and let other things develop and see other things happen, and then make their decisions and maybe they want to gather more information. If you take that approach, you have a long time. Who knows? They may have a much different view in mind.”

Cousins was then informed of Bruce Allen’s earlier comments about being confident a long-term deal will get done before being asked if he shares Allen’s confidence.

“I mean optimistically, I’d like to think,” Cousins said. “When you have back-to-back winning seasons and you move the football and do some good things, and more importantly, show continuous improvement. I don’t think I’ve peaked. I think I’m continuing to get better.

“You know, you’d like to think that the team you’re with recognizes that and wants you around, and they’ve always sent that message, but time will tell. But I think it can get done, yeah.”

