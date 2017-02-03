Internet Reacts to Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Bowling Green Massacre’

A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. But that didn’t slow the flood of jokes that followed her comments.
A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations by saying that Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.
“President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre, Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
It didn’t happen.
Conway tweeted Friday morning that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” during the interview.
Her description of the 2011 Obama administration policy as a ban was also innacurate, but she didn’t correct that.
See the funniest responses to Conway’s comments below.
And then there was this epic thread:
There has since sprouted up a website called “The Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund,” that redirects users who try to donate to the donation page for the American Civil Liberties Union.
Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)