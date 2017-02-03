Internet Reacts to Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Bowling Green Massacre’

A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. But that didn’t slow the flood of jokes that followed her comments.

A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations by saying that Barack Obama instituted a similar policy for Iraqi refugees in 2011.

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

“President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre, Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

It didn’t happen.

Conway tweeted Friday morning that she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” during the interview.

Her description of the 2011 Obama administration policy as a ban was also innacurate, but she didn’t correct that.

See the funniest responses to Conway’s comments below.

"Most people don't know that because i̶t̶ ̶d̶i̶d̶n̶'̶t̶ ̶g̶e̶t̶ ̶c̶o̶v̶e̶r̶e̶d̶ it didn't happen" https://t.co/hhSdo0sV94 — chomotion (@maryjaneblessme) February 3, 2017

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017

The worst thing about the Bowling Green Massacre was the footage of all the Knockout Game participants cheering it on the news — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 3, 2017

Sad to see everyone politicizing the Bowling Green Massacre so soon after it failed to occur. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) February 3, 2017

I claim 100% responsibility for that 2016 Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/HQHe8c1CJK — Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) February 3, 2017

Thank you, @KellyannePolls for reminding us about the famous Bowling Green Massacre, which occurred on February 30th at 13:00. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 3, 2017

The Bowling Green Massacre was horrific, but not as bad as

the Gotham City Riots.

Thankfully, Batman was able to put a stop to both of them. — Erik Bransteen (@erikbransteen) February 3, 2017

I wrote a doctoral thesis on the Bowling Green Massacre and now I have a Ph.D from Trump University. DeVos plagiarized it. — mauitam (@mauitam) February 3, 2017

Bowling Green Massacre Never remember to forget to remember — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) February 3, 2017

And then there was this epic thread:

THE BOWLING GREEN MASSACRE DESTROYED MY FAMILY:

I remember the Bowling Green Massacre as if it was yesterday. Perhaps it was, I'm not sure. — Rich Lowtax Kyanka (@lowtax) February 3, 2017

There has since sprouted up a website called “The Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund,” that redirects users who try to donate to the donation page for the American Civil Liberties Union.

There is now a "Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund" website and it redirects to the ACLU donation page https://t.co/w1SyZSf9G1 pic.twitter.com/4PfRxkyxWo — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2017

