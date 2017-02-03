Bruce Allen Hopeful About Reaching Long-Term Deal with Cousins

WASHINGTON — Redskins team president Bruce Allen again reiterated on Friday that the franchise wants quarterback Kirk Cousins back for the 2017 season.

Speaking on 106.7 The Fan’s “Grant and Danny” program from Houston, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Allen expressed confidence that Washington would eventually come to terms with Cousins and his agent, Mike McCartney.

“We just have to come to an agreement with his agent. I think we will,” Allen said. “There’s no doubt that we want him and I don’t think there’s any doubt that he wants to be with us. We’ve said that.”

Cousins set the franchise record for passing yards for the second year in a row, though the Redskins missed the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record. He played on the franchise tag last season at $19.95 million and could be hit with that one-year contract again by Washington. Cousins in that case would make $23.9 million.

That’s a hefty raise, but not the long-term deal that would make both sides more comfortable. Allen told 106.7 the Fan in Mobile, Ala. last week for the Senior Bowl that the team wanted Cousins to return, but had not yet begun negotiations.

“Well – 24 million is a lot of money. Let’s not pretend we’re playing Monopoly here,” Allen said. “[Cousins] is going to get rewarded and I think it’s going to work out.”

That didn’t happen last season, of course. Cousins signed the franchise tender one day after it was applied on March 1 and the two sides never came close to a deal in the ensuing months. The Redskins can apply the franchise tag as soon as Feb. 15 – though the NFL deadline is at 4 p.m. on March 1.

Even if that happens, as expected, the two sides still have until July 15 to sign a long-term contract. After that Cousins must play the 2017 season under the terms of the franchise tag. If Washington decided for some reason not to use the franchise tag on Cousins – assuming there is no long-term deal signed before then – he would be an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

