Thom Loverro Joins 106.7 The Fan as Contributor

WASHINGTON — Longtime D.C. radio personality Thom Loverro is joining 106.7 The Fan as a regular contributor.
Loverro — former co-host of WTEM’s “The Sports Fix” and “The Sports Reporters” — comes to 106.7 The Fan as an established voice in D.C. sports. He is also a longtime Washington Times sports columnist and currently hosts the popular “Cigars and Curveballs” podcast.
106.7 The Fan serves the Washington, D.C. area with a top-rated lineup of local sports personalities including The Sports Junkies, Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier, and Chad Dukes vs. The World. 106.7 The Fan is also the flagship station for the Washington Nationals, National Football League, Georgetown basketball and Virginia Tech football and basketball. The station is owned and operated by CBS RADIO.
