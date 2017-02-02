Scott Brooks is a Big Fan of … Prince?

WASHINGTON — Scott Brooks, the reigning Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, is a big fan of the late musician Prince.

Joining The Sports Junkies for his weekly appearance Thursday morning on 106.7 The Fan, Brooks was asked what he would like his “walk-up” music to be. Thus prompted the following exchange between Brooks and the Junks.

JP: Hey Coach, since we’re going to have you on every week, Jason usually asks this question, but we need a walk-up song for you.

EB: Right.

JP: What is your favorite band? So every time that we have you on, you have your signature song. It means Coach Brooks is coming on the Junkies.

EB: Everybody has their signature song. You gotta have one.

Scott Brooks: Ian Mahinmi Close to Return

JA: You can think about it for a week.

JP: It can be anything. I mean, we have Karl Alzner from the Capitals, he joins us every week, he’s got a country song. What is it, Eric Church?

JB: Yup.

EB: I think so.

SB: You know, my favorite artist of all-time, and rest in peace, he passed away recently, is Prince.

*Sounds of general excitement and approval*

SB: I love Prince. So anything Prince.

JP: You don’t have a go-to, like “Little Red Corvette”?

JA: That’s my jam.



SB: They’re all good. Every time Otto [Porter] shoots, I always think of A-U-T-O-Matic. That was one of Prince’s songs.

The full call with Brooks is available below.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter