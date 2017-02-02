Scott Brooks is a Big Fan of … Prince?

WASHINGTON — Scott Brooks, the reigning Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, is a big fan of the late musician Prince.
Joining The Sports Junkies for his weekly appearance Thursday morning on 106.7 The Fan, Brooks was asked what he would like his “walk-up” music to be. Thus prompted the following exchange between Brooks and the Junks.
JP: Hey Coach, since we’re going to have you on every week, Jason usually asks this question, but we need a walk-up song for you.
EB: Right.
JP: What is your favorite band? So every time that we have you on, you have your signature song. It means Coach Brooks is coming on the Junkies.
EB: Everybody has their signature song. You gotta have one.
Scott Brooks: Ian Mahinmi Close to Return
JA: You can think about it for a week.
JP: It can be anything. I mean, we have Karl Alzner from the Capitals, he joins us every week, he’s got a country song. What is it, Eric Church?
JB: Yup.
EB: I think so.
SB: You know, my favorite artist of all-time, and rest in peace, he passed away recently, is Prince.
*Sounds of general excitement and approval*
SB: I love Prince. So anything Prince.
JP: You don’t have a go-to, like “Little Red Corvette”?
JA: That’s my jam.
SB: They’re all good. Every time Otto [Porter] shoots, I always think of A-U-T-O-Matic. That was one of Prince’s songs.
The full call with Brooks is available below.
Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter