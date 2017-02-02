Scott Brooks: Ian Mahinmi Close to Return

WASHINGTON — Scott Brooks disclosed an important nugget for Wizards fans during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies Thursday morning.

Asked about Ian Mahinmi, the team’s big free-agent acquisition who has appeared in just one game all season due to knee injuries, the Wizards coach gave a potentially big update about the center’s return.

“Well yesterday we had the day off. I was at the gym and he did have a good workout, one of the first times he’s really got up and down the court, and he did a lot of 5-on-0 offense with our coaches and running. He looked really good. I would say the next couple of days — let’s see how he feels today, and then maybe tomorrow he can participate in contact practice. So it’s right around the corner. Hopefully he keeps progressing the way he has the last two weeks, and hopefully, like I said, Friday he can practice with us as the group.”

Mahinmi was signed to a four-year, $64 million contract in July, but he has been slow to recover after he tore his meniscus in October. He returned for a single game in late November, playing just 14 minutes, then he was again sidelined for an additional six weeks with soreness in his knees.

The full call with Brooks is available below.

