Scott Brooks Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

WASHINGTON — The Wizards rolled through December, then turned that into an even better January. They turned that into an Eastern Conference Coach of the Month award for head coach Scott Brooks.

Brooks guided the Wizards to a 12-4 record in January, the best record in the conference for the month, with the only losses coming on the road against the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. The Houston and Dallas losses were on back-to-back nights to open the month, and the Detroit loss came via last-second tip-in by Marcus Morris.

After the season got off to a dreadful 2-8 start, Washington (28-20) slowly righted the ship and eventually improved to 6-10, then 12-14, then 16-16 at the end of December.

Despite starting 2017 off with a pair of Texas losses, the Wizards won three straight before falling to the Celtics, then they won four straight before falling to the Pistons, and they ended the month riding a five-game win streak. Entering Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and are just one game behind the Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards are also riding a 15-game win streak at the Verizon Center, tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month.

