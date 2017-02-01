Metro to Close 6 Stations This Weekend

Metro is closing six stations over Super Bowl weekend for a “major weekend work project.”

Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW, and Capitol South stations will be closed February 4 and 5.

Riders should note the following major adjustments:

Buses will replace Orange and Blue Line trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market.

Yellow and Green Line trains will operate at regular weekend intervals.

Red Line trains will operate every 18 minutes. There will be shorter waits between Farragut North and Silver Spring during daytime hours.

Silver Line trains will operate every 15 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only.

Additionally, from February 11 through 28, Metro plans to shut down the Blue Line from Rosslyn to Pentagon for SafeTrack .

See more details on service changes via WMATA below:

Red Line

Trains run every 9 to 18 minutes from 10 p.m. Friday until closing Sunday.

There is single tracking between Friendship Heights and Medical Center.

Red Line trains will operate:

Between Shady Grove and Glenmont every 18 minutes.

Between Farragut North and Silver Spring every 9 to 10 minutes between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Note: Due to the line segment shutdown on the Orange, Silver and Blue Lines, the lower level of Metro Center will be closed and there will be no rail transfer available to these rail lines. Continuing travel will be available by free shuttle buses.

Orange Line

Buses replace trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market from 7 a.m. Saturday until closing Sunday.

Orange Line trains will operate in two segments:

Between Vienna and Foggy Bottom every 15 minutes.

Between Eastern Market and New Carrollton every 15 minutes

Farragut West, McPherson Square, Metro Center (lower level), Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, L’Enfant Plaza (lower level), Federal Center SW, and Capitol South stations will be closed.

Free shuttle buses replace train service between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market. Shuttles will operate in two patterns:

Local: making all intermediate stops between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market. Please add 10 minutes of travel time for each station stop.

Limited: making stops at Foggy Bottom, Metro Center, L’Enfant Plaza and Eastern Market only. Please add 20 minutes of travel time for each stop.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

Silver Line

Trains run every 15 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only from 7 a.m. Saturday until closing Sunday.

Silver Line trains will operate every 15 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only. Customers traveling to or from other stations should use Orange and/or Blue Line trains to complete their trip. At Ballston, transfer between Silver and Orange line trains on the same platform.

Blue Line

Buses replace trains between Foggy Bottom & Eastern Market | 7:00AM Saturday until closing Sunday.

Blue Line trains will operate in two segments:

Between Franconia-Springfield and Foggy Bottom every 15 minutes.

Between Eastern Market and Largo Town Center every 15 minutes.

Farragut West, McPherson Sq, Metro Center (lower level), Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, L’Enfant Plaza (lower level), Federal Center SW, and Capitol South stations will be closed.

Free shuttle buses replace train service between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market. Shuttles will operate in two patterns:

Local – making all intermediate stops between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market. Please add 10 minutes of travel time for each station stop.

Limited – making stops at Foggy Bottom, Metro Center, L’Enfant Plaza and Eastern Market only. Please add 20 minutes of travel time for each stop.

Tap your SmarTrip card each time you enter and exit the Metrorail system. Riders traveling through the work zone will be charged for a single, continuous trip.

Yellow Line

There is regular weekend service between Huntington and Fort Totten.

Note: Due to the line segment shutdown on the Orange, Silver & Blue lines, the lower level of L’Enfant Plaza will be closed and there will be no rail transfer available to these rail lines. Continuing travel will be available by free shuttle buses.

Green Line

There is regular weekend service.

Note: Due to the line segment shutdown on the Orange, Silver & Blue lines, the lower level of L’Enfant Plaza will be closed and there will be no rail transfer available to these rail lines. Continuing travel will be available by free shuttle buses.

