Benoit: Kirk Cousins vs. Joe Flacco a ‘non-discussion’

WASHINGTON — Charley Casserly may not have intended to launch an intensely serious quarterback debate, but that’s exactly what he did by calling Joe Flacco a better quarterback than Kirk Cousins. I guess.

“Let me say this: If I’m picking Joe Flacco or him, I’m taking Joe Flacco. To put it into perspective,” Casserly told The Sports Junkies.

Andy Benoit of The MMQB agrees, saying explicitly it’s a “non-discussion.”

“The preface is Flacco did not have a great season last year,” Benoit told Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan. “His mechanics were faulty, his drop-back mechanics in particular. His decision-making was hit-or-miss. Within the same drives at times he would make a great play followed by a head-scratching play. By his standard, he was not great last season. He really wasn’t great the year before when Baltimore had all the injuries.”

“Having said that, Cousins vs. Flacco — all due respect to Cousins — that’s a non-discussion,” he said. “I don’t know a single football person that would not take Joe Flacco over Kirk Cousins. People like to dismiss talent, raw talent — they say ‘it’s overrated, all the intangibles are what are important.’ And there’s some truth to that, but there’s only some truth to that.”

“Talent does matter. Arm strength matters. Velocity when you throw, your accuracy, your anticipation,” he said. “And Flacco has been very good, he’s been among the league’s best in all of those categories. Cousins is an anticipation passer and that’s about the extent of it. So if you have Joe Flacco, who I think is about commensurate with Cousins in terms of how they read the field and conduct themselves as an orchestrator of an offense; if you have Flacco, you have a much more expansive playbook.

“There’s more you can do, every route concept’s in play, the full 53-and-one-third-yard width of the field must be defended, plus probably 60 yards going north and south. So it’s a non-discussion point to me and frankly, Chad, I’m surprised that people in the Mid-Atlantic area would see it any differently. I didn’t know that fans viewed Flacco so low or Cousins so high.”

