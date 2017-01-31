Programming Notes: Scott Brooks, Barry Trotz to Join The Sports Junkies Weekly

WASHINGTON — Scott Brooks and Barry Trotz, head coaches of the Washington Wizards and Capitals, respectively, will make weekly appearances on The Sports Junkies, 106.7 The Fan has announced.
Scott Brooks — Thursdays, 8:40 a.m.
Brooks will join The Sports Junkies each Thursday at 8:40 a.m. The Wizards have surged to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference since December and are primed to make a push for the playoffs, after a one-year absence, in their first season under Brooks.
Barry Trotz — Wednesdays, 8:00 a.m.
Trotz will join The Sports Junkies each Wednesday at 8 a.m. The Capitals have catapulted to the top of the standings and again, for the second straight season, are in line to win the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team the NHL has to offer.
