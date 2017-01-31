Mom Accused of Kicking Girl After She Didn’t Brush Her Teeth

January 31, 2017 11:34 AM

WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County woman is accused of abusing her 4-year-old so severely that the girl had to be hospitalized.

Media outlets report that police arrested 20-year-old Iris Hernandez Rivas on Thursday on one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree assault.

Police say Rivas had called 911 to report that she found her daughter unresponsive in the bathtub.

Authorities say Rivas later admitted to police that the previous morning, she had kicked her daughter in the abdomen, causing the girl to fall backward and hit her head on a wall.

Rivas told police she was angry with her daughter for not brushing her teeth.

The girl is at Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. where she is in critical condition.

It’s unclear if Rivas has an attorney.

