Junior Galette ‘Thankful’ to be Re-signing with Redskins

WASHINGTON — Junior Galette says he’s re-signing with the Redskins.

“Five years of my prime left. I promise to give it everything I have,” the outside linebacker announced on social media Tuesday. “Thankful to be signing another contract with the Redskins tomorrow.”

Galette, who turns 29 in March, was poised to make his long-awaited Redskins debut last July before tearing his right Achilles tendon on the eve of training camp. It was a crippling blow to the Redskins, who were counting on Galette’s addition to their pass-rush attack in 2016.

It was also Galette’s second Achilles injury in as many years. He tore his left Achilles tendon in training camp the year before, which would have been his first season with Washington after his abrupt release by the Saints in July 2015.

At one point last month, Galette had contemplated retirement.

Everyday I Woke up these past 2 weeks…I contemplated hanging the cleats up…Lord willing this is just a Phase…#Blessed — Junior Galette (@JovaisG) December 27, 2016

Galette racked up 22 sacks and 62 tackles over his final two seasons with the Saints, including 10 sacks and 33 tackles in 2014, his most recent NFL season prior to the Achilles injuries.

Galette did not disclose the terms of the deal, which the Redskins have yet to confirm.

