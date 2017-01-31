John Wall to Participate in Skills Challenge at All-Star Game

January 31, 2017 1:10 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: John Wall, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — John Wall is returning to the sideshows of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Of course, he’ll be at the game itself — having been voted in by coaches — but he’ll also take on the skills challenge earlier in the weekend, per The Washington Post.

Wall previously participated in the skills challenge, which tests passing, ball-handling and shooting abilities, in 2011 and 2012, but he did not advance past the first round in either year.

The Wizards Are a Top-5 Team. Nobody Panic.

The skills challenge will take place Saturday, Feb. 18.

The full slate of contestants has not yet been revealed, nor have the participants for the three-point shootout and dunk contest. Wall was tabbed the best dunker of the 2014 dunk contest, the same year teammate Bradley Beal finished second to Marco Belinelli in the 3-point shootout.

In theory, the Wizards could send Wall to the skills challenge, and two players to the 3-point shootout. Not only is Beal one of the league’s best pure shooters, but Otto Porter currently leads the NBA with a .468 mark from beyond the ark.

Wall, who was determined by NBA GMs to not be one of the league’s best passers, is second in the NBA in assists per game, with 10.3.

Scott Brooks Critical of GM Survey

The Wizards could also send a representative to the dunk contest, but Wall doesn’t think he should be the one to go if they do send one.

While Tomas Satoransky is a remarkably athletic player and would surely put on a great show in a dunk contest, he is unlikely to get an invitation due to the limited amount of in-game dunks he has on his resume.

Still, the Wizards should have at least one participant in the game itself and the skills challenge. That’s something.

