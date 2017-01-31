Casserly: Give Me Joe Flacco Over Kirk Cousins

January 31, 2017 10:49 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Charley Casserly, Kirk Cousins, The Sports Junkies, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly has a clear ranking of the two local NFL starting quarterbacks.

Casserly would take the current Baltimore Ravens signal-caller over the current Redskins signal-caller if he had the option, he told The Sports Junkies Tuesday morning. In addition, the former GM wouldn’t consider Kirk Cousins a top-10 quarterback, saying the statistics don’t tell the entire tale.

“Here’s the tough thing,” Casserly started. “You’ve got two years [of film] on him now, and is this the guy? The guy put up great stats. A lot of good players around him, great stats though. The defense kept them out of the playoffs, I’d say, not him. But he ended both seasons on big games, not on a good note. So is this kind of what we got? A lot of people in the league think that’s what he is. This is a tough one now. There’s no easy answer to this one. Because I’m not sold on Colt McCoy as your alternate, and there’s no guy in the draft that you can go say this is the guy to go get.”

“You’re not somebody who thinks [Cousins] is a top-10 quarterback?” host John-Paul Flaim asked.

“No,” Casserly responded. “Uh uh. The stats are not — let me say this: If I’m picking Joe Flacco or him, I’m taking Joe Flacco. To put it into perspective.”

Put another way: If Joe Flacco is a(n) elite quarterback, Charley Casserly doesn’t think Kirk Cousins is a(n) elite quarterback. (Shoutout PFT Commenter.)

See the video above for the full context and Casserly’s full comments on the Redskins quarterback.

