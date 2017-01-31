Best Low-Carb Dishes In Washington DC

By Troy Petenbrink There are multiple studies showing a diet that restricts carbohydrates can help with weight loss. A low-carb diet typically replaces sugary foods, pasta, and bread, with foods that are high in protein and good fat and healthy, high-fiber vegetables. The popularity of low-carb eating has resulted in many chefs including low-carb options on their menus. Here are five restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area that have excellent low-carb dishes.

Wildwood Kitchen

10223 Old Georgetown Road

Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 571-1700

www.wildwoodkitchenrw.com 10223 Old Georgetown RoadBethesda, MD 20814(301) 571-1700 Chef Robert Wiedmaier’s Wildwood Kitchen draws influence from the 23 countries spanning the Mediterranean. Its menu follows the Mediterranean diet that has also been praised for its health benefits – using lean proteins, legumes, vitamin-rich vegetables, and olive oil in place of heavy creams and butter. Many of the signature dishes at Wildwood Kitchen are low in carbs such as the pan seared red snapper with kaboucha squash, Tuscan kale, caponata, and hazelnut somesco, and the sautéed Atlantic salmon with sweet potato puree, Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, and cranberry mostarda.

Firefly

1310 New Hampshire Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 00000

(202) 861-1310

www.firefly-dc.com 1310 New Hampshire Ave. N.W.Washington, DC 00000(202) 861-1310 Firefly, located at Kimpton Hotel Madera, offers contemporary American comfort food in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood. The menu is designed to utilize ingredients from local farms and farmers. There are plenty of Firefly’s dishes crated by executive chef Jammir Gray that take a low-carb direction such as her popular pan-seared sea scallops served with a butternut squash puree, sea beans, and blood orange segments.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

950 I St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 289-0201

www.delfriscos.com 950 I St., N.W.Washington, DC 20001(202) 289-0201 The steak and seafood heavy menu at Del’s Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at the downtown CityCenterDC complex is filled with no- and low-carb offerings. One of the most popular dishes is the sesame-seared tuna with soy ginger glaze and wasabi cream. The presentation is classic steakhouse – straightforward and uncomplicated – and like much of the food at Del Frisco’s, it is high in protein with layers of unique flavors. Related: Best CrossFit Gyms in Washington, D.C.

China Chilcano

418 7th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20004

(202) 783-0941

www.chinachilcano.com 418 7th St. N.W.Washington, DC 20004(202) 783-0941 Created by celebrated chef José Andrés, China Chilcano is a contemporary Peruvian restaurant in the heart of Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. The restaurant celebrates Peru’s deeply rooted and diverse culinary heritage, including its native criollo, Chinese chifa and Japanese nikkei cuisines. One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is Ceviche Clásico, made with red snapper, leche de tigre, sweet potato, red onion, cancha, and cilantro. it’s a fresh, bright, tasty, and low-carb way to enjoy the unique flavors of Peru.