Beal Tired of Answering Questions About Relationship With Wall

WASHINGTON — The relationship between Bradley Beal and John Wall has been the story of the season.

No, actually, that’s not true. It seemed that might be the case before the season began, what with the two players having “a tendency to dislike each other on the court” and whatnot. But that actually hasn’t been a story at all, at least not for the general public.

Time and time and time again, Wall and Beal have reaffirmed that they’re perfectly fine with each other. Yet, reporters continue to ask the two star guards about each other.

Beal is tired of it. He told NBA Insiders on Sunday he and Wall are on good terms, and now please stop asking about it.

“I think it’s (going) well,” Beal said. “I think it’s (going) really well. It’s kind of getting old, people saying that we don’t agree and that we don’t click. We’re just going out and proving it on the floor.”

And later: “We have fun and compete at a high level. We consider ourselves the best backcourt in the league, so we just continue to prove ourselves, continue to compete and hold each other accountable and make sure that we continue to lead our team.”

Wall and Beal, playing their first season under coach Scott Brooks, are both averaging career bests in points, assists and field-goal percentage. Beal has set several career marks this year, including twice breaking his single-game scoring mark. They’ve also turned a dreadful start to the season around and have sneaked into the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference after going 21-9 over December and January.

That’s not the kind of run a pair of teammates that hates each other makes, is it?

