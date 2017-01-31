Beal Tired of Answering Questions About Relationship With Wall

January 31, 2017 9:32 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Bradley Beal, John Wall, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — The relationship between Bradley Beal and John Wall has been the story of the season.

No, actually, that’s not true. It seemed that might be the case before the season began, what with the two players having “a tendency to dislike each other on the court” and whatnot. But that actually hasn’t been a story at all, at least not for the general public.

Time and time and time again, Wall and Beal have reaffirmed that they’re perfectly fine with each other. Yet, reporters continue to ask the two star guards about each other.

Beal is tired of it. He told NBA Insiders on Sunday he and Wall are on good terms, and now please stop asking about it.

“I think it’s (going) well,” Beal said. “I think it’s (going) really well. It’s kind of getting old, people saying that we don’t agree and that we don’t click. We’re just going out and proving it on the floor.”

And later: “We have fun and compete at a high level. We consider ourselves the best backcourt in the league, so we just continue to prove ourselves, continue to compete and hold each other accountable and make sure that we continue to lead our team.”

Wall and Beal, playing their first season under coach Scott Brooks, are both averaging career bests in points, assists and field-goal percentage. Beal has set several career marks this year, including twice breaking his single-game scoring mark. They’ve also turned a dreadful start to the season around and have sneaked into the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference after going 21-9 over December and January.

That’s not the kind of run a pair of teammates that hates each other makes, is it?

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia