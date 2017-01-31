Police Identify 3 Men Killed in Restaurant Shooting

BOWIE, Md. — Two restaurant owners and a manager were shot and killed in a workplace dispute at a Bowie restaurant, police said Monday.

After missing an expected call early Sunday, a manager of the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill checked security video remotely, saw three people who appeared to be unconscious and called authorities, Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

Officers found two of the men dead and a third in critical condition, she said. The third man died later at a hospital. Police identified them as Sherwood Morgan, 46, of Mitchellville and Jin Chen, 27, and Xue Zou, 28, both of Laurel. Two of the men were partial owners and the third was a manager, Donelan said, but she didn’t know who served in which role.

With the help of the surveillance video, investigators determined that the shooter was a bartender, 40-year-old Karlief Moye, Donelan said. He had an ongoing dispute with management, but it’s not clear what the dispute involved, she said.

Moye is charged in an arrest warrant with three counts of first-degree murder and other offenses. When the warrant unit went to Moye’s home in Silver Spring, they saw him run into nearby woods, where he shot himself twice, according to Donelan. Moye is being treated at a hospital.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the shooting “shocks the conscience” and he has been working to reassure the community that this wasn’t a random act of violence.

“What’s disturbing is that a dispute could turn so quickly into the deaths of three people,” Stawinski said by telephone. “At the end of this, it’s pointless.”

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)