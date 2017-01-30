WATCH: Kirk Cousins Got Sacked, Complimented the Hit

January 30, 2017 12:14 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — By now, Washington Redskins fans are well aware that quarterback Kirk Cousins is a great player and a better guy.

How great he is as a player he is is a matter of considerable debate in the weeks before free agency, but how nice of a person he is should never be questioned.

Cousins was the closer for the NFC squad in the 2017 Pro Bowl, coming in after Dak Prescott and Drew Brees had middling success. On his first drive under center, the AFC sent a jailbreak pass rush and Cousins was sandwiched between Geno Atkins, Von Miller and Leonard Williams, listed at a combined 852 pounds.

The first words out of his mouth are garbled by the carnage laying on top of him, but one thing is certain: it was a compliment. Listen for yourself:

It sounds like he said, “That’s a good hit, c’mon!” or something to that effect. Whatever it was, it was words of encouragement for the defenders.

His circumstance didn’t improve much in the fourth quarter, and he eventually threw an interception to Lorenzo Alexander on a deflection. Sure enough, after the game, he sought out the One Man Gang to congratulate him on the play:

All class.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia