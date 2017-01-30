WATCH: Kirk Cousins Got Sacked, Complimented the Hit

WASHINGTON — By now, Washington Redskins fans are well aware that quarterback Kirk Cousins is a great player and a better guy.

How great he is as a player he is is a matter of considerable debate in the weeks before free agency, but how nice of a person he is should never be questioned.

Cousins was the closer for the NFC squad in the 2017 Pro Bowl, coming in after Dak Prescott and Drew Brees had middling success. On his first drive under center, the AFC sent a jailbreak pass rush and Cousins was sandwiched between Geno Atkins, Von Miller and Leonard Williams, listed at a combined 852 pounds.

The first words out of his mouth are garbled by the carnage laying on top of him, but one thing is certain: it was a compliment. Listen for yourself:

It sounds like he said, “That’s a good hit, c’mon!” or something to that effect. Whatever it was, it was words of encouragement for the defenders.

His circumstance didn’t improve much in the fourth quarter, and he eventually threw an interception to Lorenzo Alexander on a deflection. Sure enough, after the game, he sought out the One Man Gang to congratulate him on the play:

All class.

