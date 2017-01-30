Leesburg Youth Capture Third National Flag Football Title

January 30, 2017 7:48 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: NFL Flag Football, Redskins, Virginia Xtreme Redskins

WASHINGTON — Washington may be starved for a champion in the professional sports arena, but in the amateur ranks, one local team cemented its dynastic legacy Sunday night.

The Virginia Xtreme Redskins defeated the Ryan Football Dolphins (Miami) 20-6 to win the NFL Flag football national championship, the second half of which was played at halftime of the NFL’s Pro Bowl in Orlando Sunday, for their second title in three years.

This Leesburg-based group of 12-to-14-year-olds went undefeated in their regional tournament — a perfect 6-0 — and put together another three consecutive wins in pool play to qualify for the championship game.

It’s their third time in as many years meeting the Dolphins en route to the title game. They are now 2-1 in those games, also winning the title in 2015 (in the 11-12 age grouping), while losing to the Dolphins in last year’s semifinals.

The Virginia Xtreme Sports program has produced three national titles and 11 regional titles since its foundation six years ago, according to Redskins.com, proving a winning culture is built from the ground up.

