Mystics to Acquire Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics are acquiring superstar forward Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky, according to the New York Times.

The Mystics are sending All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper, last year’s seventh overall pick, as well as their first-round pick in this year’s draft, the No. 2 overall selection, to Chicago in exchange for Delle Donne, the WNBA’s MVP in 2015, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Per the Chicago Tribune, the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne, wanting to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Del., had been seeking a trade out of Chicago.

Earlier Monday, the Mystics announced a three-team trade involving the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty, in which the Mystics acquired Seattle’s first-round pick, the No. 6 overall selection. Washington traded guard Bria Hartley and center Kia Vaughn to New York, which then flipped center Carolyn Swords to Seattle.

Washington also traded this year’s second-round pick, the 15th overall selection, for Seattle’s second-round pick, the 18th overall selection.

The deal cannot be finalized until Wednesday, the day free agency deals can officially be announced, though ESPNW reports Chicago and Washington must first work out a sign-and-trade for the 27-year-old forward. Delle Donne, the second overall pick in 2013, averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky last season.

