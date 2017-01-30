Mystics to Acquire Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne

January 30, 2017 10:39 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: chicago sky, elena delle donne, Washington Mystics

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics are acquiring superstar forward Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky, according to the New York Times.

The Mystics are sending All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper, last year’s seventh overall pick, as well as their first-round pick in this year’s draft, the No. 2 overall selection, to Chicago in exchange for Delle Donne, the WNBA’s MVP in 2015, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Per the Chicago Tribune, the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne, wanting to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Del., had been seeking a trade out of Chicago.

Earlier Monday, the Mystics announced a three-team trade involving the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty, in which the Mystics acquired Seattle’s first-round pick, the No. 6 overall selection. Washington traded guard Bria Hartley and center Kia Vaughn to New York, which then flipped center Carolyn Swords to Seattle.

Washington also traded this year’s second-round pick, the 15th overall selection, for Seattle’s second-round pick, the 18th overall selection.

The deal cannot be finalized until Wednesday, the day free agency deals can officially be announced, though ESPNW reports Chicago and Washington must first work out a sign-and-trade for the 27-year-old forward. Delle Donne, the second overall pick in 2013, averaged 21.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky last season.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia