WATCH: John Wall Dunks, Deals and Posterizes Pelicans

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards lost the first two games of 2017 and have not lost consecutive games since. They are 11-2 in the last 13 games, thanks in part to the team’s All-Star point guard John Wall.

The player who spent the summer feuding with teammate Bradley Beal and the early part of the season lamenting the team’s inexplicable rough start has morphed into a human highlight reel, playing with confidence and a new gear of speed and athleticism.

Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans was another fine example of how 2017 has become the year of the Wall. Check out these offensive highlights (via CSN Washington), starting with a posterization of fellow Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis:

Here’s Wall beating the buzzer to close out the first half. He very nearly finished the first 24 minutes of action with a double-double, logging 12 points and nine assists in 18 minutes of play:

Wall was also unselfish in the game, finishing with 19 assists and just 18 points. Here’s first quarter footage of him feeding the rock to Markief Morris for the alley-oop:

And if his highlight reel wasn’t enough for the night, throw in this no-look pass to Otto Porter for the layup:

John Wall with the no-look pass, his 18th assist of the night. #WizPelicans pic.twitter.com/7Ts9hqlQGc — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) January 30, 2017

The most important stat is the final score, as the Wizards dusted the Pelicans 107-94 on the road. This is the team’s fourth win in the last five tries away from the Verizon Center.

The Wizards travel home tonight and get the New York Knicks on Tuesday. They lead the seasons series 2-0 over Carmelo and Co.

