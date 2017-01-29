Protests Erupt at Dulles, Other Airports Following Travel Ban

January 29, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, protests

President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. sparked protests in the D.C. area and around the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Dozens of protesters inside Washington Dulles International Airport chanted “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great” and “Say It Loud, Say it Clear, Muslims Are Welcome Here,” as travelers walked through a terminal to a baggage claim area to collect luggage and greet their loved ones.

There was a heavy police presence during the peaceful protest.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to the crowds gathered at the protest, saying, “No matter what the White House is doing, always the power of the people is greater.”

Protesters gather at the international arrivals area of Dulles Airport on January 28. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters at international arrivals in Dulles Airport (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters at international arrivals in Dulles Airport (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters at international arrivals in Dulles Airport (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The crowd sang “This Land Is Your Land” to those coming through the international arrivals area.

At one point, someone ordered pizza for the protesters. The empty boxes were made into signs.

Customs and Border Protection is not complying with a Virginia federal judge’s order that lawyers be permitted access to legal residents at Dulles, DCist reports.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said during a press conference at Dulles that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

  1. Sally Benton says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:07 PM

    Prez.Trump, I want my Constitution back!

