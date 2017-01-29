Protests Erupt at Dulles, Other Airports Following Travel Ban

President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. sparked protests in the D.C. area and around the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Dozens of protesters inside Washington Dulles International Airport chanted “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great” and “Say It Loud, Say it Clear, Muslims Are Welcome Here,” as travelers walked through a terminal to a baggage claim area to collect luggage and greet their loved ones.

There was a heavy police presence during the peaceful protest.

Protest against #MuslimBan now at Dulles International Airport. pic.twitter.com/JHwGM4SbI1 — Geoff Livingston (@geoffliving) January 29, 2017

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to the crowds gathered at the protest, saying, “No matter what the White House is doing, always the power of the people is greater.”

Cory Booker speaking in front of crowd at #Dulles now: "no matter what the WH is doing, always the power of the people is greater…" pic.twitter.com/SAmoZvlc9V — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) January 29, 2017

At the protest at Dulles Airport. This makes me proud to be an American. #RefugeesWelcome #NoMuslimBan pic.twitter.com/QTOnOApB37 — Riham Osman (@Riham_Osman) January 29, 2017

Ongoing protest inside arrivals terminal at Washington Dulles Airport @ajplus pic.twitter.com/ev97u4LtbC — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) January 29, 2017

This week has been rough. There have been tears. Solidarity at Dulles gave me hope. We will keep fighting. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/B6aVwtt56H — Ayesha Ali (@ayeshasyedali) January 29, 2017

The crowd sang “This Land Is Your Land” to those coming through the international arrivals area.

Crowd sang "This Land Is Your Land" at Dulles Airport Saturday night after day of detentions at major US airports https://t.co/PoEWaLxsxF pic.twitter.com/BXXcYHjzX6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2017

At one point, someone ordered pizza for the protesters. The empty boxes were made into signs.

Someone ordered five pizzas for these people to hand out to people here. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/DgpZHReScQ — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) January 29, 2017

Here's the final product. (The woman who made the sign told me she is dressed up because she ditched a work party to be here.) pic.twitter.com/0F6nB0JfNd — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) January 29, 2017

Customs and Border Protection is not complying with a Virginia federal judge’s order that lawyers be permitted access to legal residents at Dulles, DCist reports.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said during a press conference at Dulles that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

