Kirk Cousins to Odell Beckham: An Unholy Chemistry

WASHINGTON — The NFL wisely returned to the NFC vs. AFC format for the Pro Bowl, allowing fans to see unnatural highlights like the completion between Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The throw came on Cousins’ first drive in the game, relieving Dak Prescott and Drew Brees early in the fourth quarter.

By this point in the game, competition was starting to take over the fun-first camaraderie of the game, and the pass rush was a little stiffer than it had been early in the game.

Cousins evaded the rush and rolled out to his right, allowing Beckham time to get open downfield. Cousins completed the pass under duress and OBJ was off to the races for the NFC’s second-longest play of the game:

For another view, here’s some awful footage shot vertically on a smartphone from the sidelines:

Cousins led the NFC to a field goal on the drive, but elicited some interesting praise from Jon Gruden, analyst and brother of his head coach back in Washington:

Jon Gruden: "When I look at Kirk Cousins, I think he's probably their best player.. He's guy you can win with. I think he's going nowhere." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2017

As for the Cousins-OBJ connection, this was a pairing that the NFC prepared for during the practices the team had this week:

Kirk Cousins just completed a fade pass for a TD to… Odell Beckham Jr. Never thought I'd tweet that. #ProBowlPractice — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 28, 2017

