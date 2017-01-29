Kirk Cousins Risks Everything to Finish Pro Bowl Play

January 29, 2017 11:41 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — It’s fair to say that Kirk Cousins envisioned a better performance during Sunday’s Pro Bowl, but he still turned in a performance to remember, especially when you consider the circumstances.

Cousins went 14-for-20 for 158 yards on the day, no touchdowns and a deflected interception to former teammate Lorenzo Alexander, who was dropped in coverage near the goal line. Returning the football, Alexander found teammate Aqib Talib on the lateral, who appeared to be off to the races for a touchdown return.

Weaving his way through traffic, Talib was caught from behind by Cousins, who never gave up on the play and finished it with a tackle and stripped fumble:

Keep in mind that Cousins is on track to hit free agency in early March. Keep in mind that the Pro Bowl means absolutely nothing. Keep in mind that quarterback regularly stay away from situations like that in games that do means something.

And yet it was Cousins, who risked a freak injury running or a contact injury on the tackle, who finished the play.

Heart doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but it shows up when it matters most. Even on a day when Cousins didn’t perform at a level that he wanted, he still gave everything he had on every play.

 

