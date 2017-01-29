Kirk Cousins Risks Everything to Finish Pro Bowl Play

WASHINGTON — It’s fair to say that Kirk Cousins envisioned a better performance during Sunday’s Pro Bowl, but he still turned in a performance to remember, especially when you consider the circumstances.

Cousins went 14-for-20 for 158 yards on the day, no touchdowns and a deflected interception to former teammate Lorenzo Alexander, who was dropped in coverage near the goal line. Returning the football, Alexander found teammate Aqib Talib on the lateral, who appeared to be off to the races for a touchdown return.

Weaving his way through traffic, Talib was caught from behind by Cousins, who never gave up on the play and finished it with a tackle and stripped fumble:

Keep in mind that Cousins is on track to hit free agency in early March. Keep in mind that the Pro Bowl means absolutely nothing. Keep in mind that quarterback regularly stay away from situations like that in games that do means something.

And yet it was Cousins, who risked a freak injury running or a contact injury on the tackle, who finished the play.

Kirk Cousins, without 1$ in guaranteed money, just ran 60 yds to force a fumble in a game whose outcome nobody cares about. Count me a fan. — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) January 30, 2017

Heart doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but it shows up when it matters most. Even on a day when Cousins didn’t perform at a level that he wanted, he still gave everything he had on every play.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.