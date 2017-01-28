Wedding Bells for No. 91: Ryan Kerrigan is Engaged!

January 28, 2017 9:22 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — What a busy offseason it’s been for the Redskins.

Nick Sundberg got a new contract.

Kirk Cousins headed to the Pro Bowl.

Vernon Davis went curling.

And in the latest update, outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan — who recently had surgery on his left elbow — popped the question to his girlfriend, and she said yes! Here are the details, per his and her Instagram accounts.

She said yes!!

A photo posted by Ryan Kerrigan (@kerrigan91) on

Congrats, big fella. Here’s hoping the two of you and your very good dogs are all very happy together.

