Wedding Bells for No. 91: Ryan Kerrigan is Engaged!

WASHINGTON — What a busy offseason it’s been for the Redskins.
Nick Sundberg got a new contract.
Kirk Cousins headed to the Pro Bowl.
Vernon Davis went curling.
And in the latest update, outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan — who recently had surgery on his left elbow — popped the question to his girlfriend, and she said yes! Here are the details, per his and her Instagram accounts.
Congrats, big fella. Here’s hoping the two of you and your very good dogs are all very happy together.
