D.C. Public Library, Amazon Run Out of Copies of ‘1984’

January 28, 2017 11:52 AM

WASHINGTON — George Orwell’s famed “1984” is flying off the shelves.

First, news spread that the dystopian classic had soared to the top of Amazon’s best sellers list. It sold so rapidly that the digital retailer actually ran out of both paperback and hardcover copies — at time of posting, the site listed the hardcover version as “temporarily out of stock” and the paperback as in stock on Feb. 2.

Now, Washingtonian reports D.C. Public Library and its various branches are all out of the Orwell novel.

The tie here, of course, is the recent topic of media accuracy. With terms such as “fake news” and “alternative facts” being thrown around, many are reminded of the state-sponsored media manipulation of Big Brother and the Thought Police in “1984.”

