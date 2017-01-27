Redskins Offseason Journal: Vernon Davis Went Curling

January 27, 2017 8:52 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: curling, VERNON DAVIS, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — For the 30 NFL teams not going to the Super Bowl, this can be a dull part of the offseason. That’s why Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis spent a day this week curling with friends:

South of the [Canadian] border, curling lacks some of the popularity it holds in countries closer to the Arctic Circle. But the sport that usually only get U.S. attention every four years in the Olympics has become a passion for Davis.

It started when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and a member of the media asked him to give it a try ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. Davis got his first taste of the sport in San Jose of all places and fell in love.

Four years later, he went to Sochi, Russia, to watch the Olympics, serving as a bit of an American ambassador for the fans back home.

“It’s just the type of person I am,” Davis told ESPN at the time. “I’m open to try new things and different things. That’s just the way life is supposed to be. I find it fascinating.”

That’s not to say that he gets similar enthusiasm from his peers.

“They’re always like, ‘Vernon, what are you doing? What are you doing with curling? You serious about that sport?'” Davis said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m serious. Why wouldn’t I be?’ This is who I am. Everyone has something interesting about them and the way they operate. This is me.”

Reporter Wayne Drehs asked the obvious question at the time: would Davis ever consider picking up curling after his time on the gridiron was over, and Davis wisely deferred that it would be a matter of timing, and if he has time to practice.

Three years later, it looks like Davis is finding the time to practice.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia