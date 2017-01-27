Redskins Offseason Journal: Vernon Davis Went Curling

WASHINGTON — For the 30 NFL teams not going to the Super Bowl, this can be a dull part of the offseason. That’s why Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis spent a day this week curling with friends:

South of the [Canadian] border, curling lacks some of the popularity it holds in countries closer to the Arctic Circle. But the sport that usually only get U.S. attention every four years in the Olympics has become a passion for Davis.

It started when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and a member of the media asked him to give it a try ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. Davis got his first taste of the sport in San Jose of all places and fell in love.

Four years later, he went to Sochi, Russia, to watch the Olympics, serving as a bit of an American ambassador for the fans back home.

“It’s just the type of person I am,” Davis told ESPN at the time. “I’m open to try new things and different things. That’s just the way life is supposed to be. I find it fascinating.”

That’s not to say that he gets similar enthusiasm from his peers.

“They’re always like, ‘Vernon, what are you doing? What are you doing with curling? You serious about that sport?'” Davis said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m serious. Why wouldn’t I be?’ This is who I am. Everyone has something interesting about them and the way they operate. This is me.”

Reporter Wayne Drehs asked the obvious question at the time: would Davis ever consider picking up curling after his time on the gridiron was over, and Davis wisely deferred that it would be a matter of timing, and if he has time to practice.

Three years later, it looks like Davis is finding the time to practice.

