Google Maps Now Includes Parking Information

January 27, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Google, Google Maps

Google Maps is adept at evolving to meet drivers’ needs. The tool began allowing users to order a ride through Uber some time ago, and it’s long been connected to all train and bus schedules as well as traffic updates.

Now, Google Maps will tell users what the parking situation is at their destination, TechCrunch reports. Earlier this month, those who had the beta version of the app got the first glimpse at the feature. Android users are the only ones who have full access at the moment, but the update is expected to hit iOS soon.

The feature works by using historical data to determine how difficult finding parking may be in a particular area. The user will get directions to where they’re going; then a “parking difficulty” icon will appear.

Currently, 25 cities have that data across the country: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

What will they think up next?

